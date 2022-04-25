Coke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.78 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.91 billion.

