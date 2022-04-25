Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) _ Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $401.6 million in the period.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.64 billion.

