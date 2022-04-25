ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steeleville, IL

Pick up strikes motorcycle; two killed, one injured

suntimesnews.com
 2 days ago

CHESTER — Two persons died and one person was hurt in a traffic crash on Broadway Street in Steeleville Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police report 26-year-old Dakota Morrison of...

suntimesnews.com

WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. The semi that blocked the Ohio River Bridge at Cairo for hours finally makes it to the other side. Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Giradeau. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:30...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMOV

Man found covered in blood after being hit with pipe in St. Clair, Missouri

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after a 44-year-old was found covered in blood Sunday in St. Clair, Missouri. A 44-year-old man was found covered with blood on his front porch in the 400 block of Maple Street at 3:30 a.m. Charles Miller, 53, told police the victim attempted to steal from his house. He allegedly confronted him about the situation, which led to an argument.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
The Telegraph

Madison County grand jury issues indictments

EDWARDSVILLE - Indictments on felony charges ranging from armed robbery to drug-related crimes were issued last week by a Madison County grand jury. Benjamin C. Etnier, 42, of the 1900 block of Brown Street, Alton, was indicted for armed robbery, a Class X felony. He was originally charged March 31 on a case presented by the Alton Police Department. According to court documents, on March 30 Etnier used a knife to threaten another person an rob them of $10.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man

“We definitely feel the pain at the pump just like everybody else,” said Joey Keys, Southeast Missouri Food Bank Chief Executive Officer. Death investigation into body found in Mounds, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Death investigation into body found in Mounds, Ill. Restaurant owners feel impact of inflation...
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Man facing child abduction charge in Metropolis, Ill.

Lyon Co. deputies investigating theft of fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars. Lyon County deputies are investigating after several-thousand-dollars-worth of fishing equipment was stolen from a boat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Muddy River Marathon will return to Cape Girardeau, Mo. 3 men, 1 juvenile arrested in connection...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Death investigation underway in Mounds, Ill.

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance on Sunday evening, April 24 to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds. The victim has not been identified at...
MOUNDS, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto warns ATV users of enforcement

BETHALTO — Police are stepping up enforcement of trespassing violations in Bethalto by ATV users. According to Bethalto Police, ATV riders have improperly used rural private property between Cottage Hills and Bethalto for outdoor recreation, despite the area being marked with "No Trespassing" signs. Police said the ATV use of the area has caused hardships for the property owners, with police receiving increased complaints of damage.
BETHALTO, IL

