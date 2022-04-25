ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) _ Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $54.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $174.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

T-Mobile US: Q1 Earnings Insights

T-Mobile US TMUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 78.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: General Electric, Warner Bros. Discovery, UPS, 3M and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Reuters

Snap warns inflation could hit revenue growth, forecasts higher users

(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast a rosy outlook for user growth on its Snapchat app, but said supply-chain disruptions and inflation could continue to hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell as much as 10% immediately after the results, but pared losses later on as investors digested the mixed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Hawaii#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Wall Street#Bank Holding Company#Ap#Bank Of#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Thursday reported net income of $60 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. The electric utility posted revenue of $626 million in the period. Portland General...
PORTLAND, OR
Benzinga

Recap: JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

JetBlue Airways JBLU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JetBlue Airways beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.86. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Solid Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Solid Biosciences SLDB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Solid Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norfolk Southern NSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77. Revenue was up $1.20 billion from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Texas Instruments TXN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Instruments beat estimated earnings by 7.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.18. Revenue was up $616.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology SPOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spotify Technology reporting an EPS of $0.24. Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, -0.47% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ACCO Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

ACCO Brands ACCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $31.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Westinghouse Air Brake: Q1 Earnings Insights

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was up $97.00 million from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Farmers National Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmers National Banc FMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $13.09 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy