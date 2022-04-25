ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) _ Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $47.1 million.

The bank, based in Dewitt, New York, said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $160.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.

Community Bank shares have declined almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU

