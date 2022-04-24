ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Bulldogs Win Ivy and National Championships

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANSTON, R.I. – The Yale Women's Sailing Team had an historic weekend with a pair of significant championships. The Elis won the first ever official Ivy League Championship and the College Sailing Women's Team Race National Championship in their final team racing event of the year. On Saturday,...

