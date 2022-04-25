Capital City Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

