A Whitefish School Board trustee candidate is standing behind a profanity-laced email she sent to the school board last year in which she says the board is full of “morons and child abusers.” Jenny Paatalo emailed the letter to the trustees on Aug. 12, 2021, following the board’s decision to require masks for younger students and recommending them for older grades amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the email, which Paatalo wrote prior to entering the race for the school board this spring, she uses crude phrases that contain vulgar language. The Pilot obtained the original copy of the email from the Whitefish...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 42 MINUTES AGO