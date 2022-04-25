ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Putin appears unsteady during church service as illness rumors mount

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVhF5_0fJIUZNg00

New footage of Vladimir Putin appearing unsteady, fidgeting and biting his lips during an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow on Sunday has added to suspicions that the Russian leader is seriously ill.

The frail-looking strongman is seen swaying during the Mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed its leader’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin, 69 — dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie — holds a red candle as he stands in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral alongside Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyEbm_0fJIUZNg00
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle during an Orthodox Easter service, late on April 23 in Moscow.
Reuters

The warmongering president shifts uncomfortably, sticks out his tongue and bites his lips as Patriarch Kirill announces that “Christ has risen” – joining other members of the congregation with the reply, “Truly he is risen.”

Putin, who crossed himself several times, otherwise did not speak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXvIm_0fJIUZNg00
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (right) attend Orthodox Easter mass led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill at the Christ The Saviour Cathedral.
Getty Images

Last week, he was seen looking bloated and awkwardly gripping a table for support in a clip released by the Kremlin from a meeting with his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the fate of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The video showed Putin and his key adviser “both depressed & seemingly in bad health,” tweeted Anders Aslund, a Swedish economist who was previously an adviser to Russia.

Putin's meeting with Shoigu today shows both depressed & seemingly in bad health. Shoigu has to read his comments to Putin & slurs badly, suggesting that the rumors of his heart attack are likely. He sits badly. Poor performance. Worth watching. https://t.co/SHRRxZxbJf

— Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) April 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former UK politician Louise Mensch said the footage appeared to back earlier reports that “ Vladimir Putin has Parkinson’s disease .”

Other reports have suggested that Putin has recently had 35 secret meetings with a cancer doctor — and has become so paranoid about his health that he has turned to unconventional therapies.

The Russian leader is said to bathe in blood extracted from deer antlers , which are hacked off while they are growing and still full of fresh blood, according to Russian investigative outlet The Project .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLOfS_0fJIUZNg00
The video showed Putin and his key adviser “both depressed & seemingly in bad health,” tweeted Anders Aslund, a Swedish economist who was previously an adviser to Russia.
Reuters

PS: I reported, Vladimir Putin has Parkinson’s disease and here you can see him gripping the table so that his shaking hand is not visible but he cannot stop his foot from tapping. https://t.co/BCRQzB9haP https://t.co/Yq2GbLxyfo

— Louise Mensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) April 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Believers say the baths improve the cardiovascular system and rejuvenate the skin, the outlet explained.

The Kremlin has denied any allegations that Putin is in poor health.

With Post wires

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8tTM_0fJIUZNg00
Putin does the sign of the cross at mass.
Getty Images

Comments / 18

The Natural
2d ago

Like our former President, I'm surprised that these men don't burst into flames when they enter a church.

Reply
11
Michael Case
2d ago

Putin is a church going brutal dictator? I suppose he justifies his actions as a mission from God.

Reply(4)
6
frank mole
2d ago

CHURCH SERVICES? Lucifer goes to church? For what?

Reply
11
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Easter#Reuters#Patriarch Kirill#Kremlin#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
POLITICS
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy