ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

At-home teeth whitening guide: The science behind Smile Brilliant

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lZmQ_0fJIUUy300

A picture says a thousand words, but a smile says a million.

However, if smiling with dull or stained teeth makes you want to frown instead, teeth whitening may be a solution to turn that frown upside-down.

Teeth whitening used to only be available in a dentist’s office, but is now widely available, in many different forms like whitening strips, pens, trays and more.

But what works the best and how should you get started?

We spoke to ADA certified dentist Dr. Jon Copeland of Copeland Dental Group in Missouri to help answer our questions and find sparkling solutions to stained and dull teeth.

What is teeth whitening really doing to my teeth?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kr8gt_0fJIUUy300
Getty Images/iStockphoto

We love the end result, but what is really happening when you apply peroxide to your teeth to whiten them?

“Whitening via peroxide, which is an activated oxygen molecule, breaks down surface stains into smaller, less noticeable particles,” explained Copeland. “By breaking the surface stains down, the natural white color of your teeth becomes more noticeable.”

Peroxide is also a word that many get unnerved by, as it is associated with bleach. While that is great for doing laundry or cleaning your kitchen sink, please keep the bleach far away from your teeth.

“Peroxide for teeth whitening is either a form of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide in different concentrations that generate results at different rates and are in a gel form . Household bleach, in liquid form, is a caustic cleaning agent that you should not ingest in any form,” said Copeland.

How often can I whiten my teeth?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XveO_0fJIUUy300
Smile Brilliant

You should definitely brush and floss your teeth twice a day, but when it comes to a full whitening session, it is really up to the discretion of your dentist and yourself, taking into account your teeth’s sensitivity and your desired results.

“Whitening intervals are somewhat subjective and different levels are needed by the amount of stain, the level of whiteness one wants to achieve and the amount of staining products they use regularly like coffee. It is generally safe to whiten at home for those being seen [by a dentist] on a routine basis.”

Speaking of staining products, coffee and red-wine drinkers should take note, as those beverages along with other colored drinks can cause staining, and should either be avoided or sipped through a straw at the very least. Lastly, become a regular at your dentist for cleanings and your smile will thank you.

“Teeth will stay whiter longer by reducing consumption of staining foods and drinks like coffee, tea, or red wine. Routine dental visits and cleanings will keep the stains from building up, especially in hard to reach areas with a brush or floss,” said Copeland.

When choosing a whitening kit, should I opt for LED lights, strips or custom trays?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWfXx_0fJIUUy300
Smile Brilliant

We do live in a world of options when it comes to whitening products, from on-the-go whitening pens to strips to crazy-looking LED mouthguard contraptions. But what will work the best for long-lasting and full-coverage effects?

Custom trays allow for the most predictable delivery of whitening. They are sculpted to your teeth so you have the potential for less damage to areas that you do not want the peroxide to go, and have the most rapid and predictable results,” said Copeland when asked about the best way to whiten.

LED lights have also been a new craze, but maybe only in theory, as the science behind the light and heat-activation may do little more than leaving your strips or trays on longer.

“In my opinion, the LED lights do not greatly improve the whitening process,” said Copeland. “The light does not activate the particles as much as heat them up.  So, just giving the peroxide a little more time will have the same effect.”

get Custom Whitening trays Our review of the Smile Brilliant whitening system:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RotxK_0fJIUUy300
Sophie Cannon

After speaking with Dr. Copeland, I decided to put this teeth whitening system to the test. Smile Brilliant uses the custom trays method, which seemed to be the very best for an all-over whiten made to last, and one that was more affordable than a professional dentist whitening, breaking down to under $20 per session.

“There are many products available and ‘one size does not fit all’.  Custom trays are the most specific and predictable way to whiten one’s teeth at home,” said Copeland.

I am a big believer in specific and predictable, and so I ordered a kit and got started with the first step: making the molds. This process was honestly super fun, as you must mix the play-doh like pastes together and then fill the impression trays, before pressing the top and then the bottom into your teeth to make impressions. The directions were super straightforward, and I was impressed with how mess-free and fast the whole process was.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdNql_0fJIUUy300
After a week, my custom trays and the whitening gel was delivered, along with retainer cases and more.
Sophie Cannon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKKnT_0fJIUUy300
The instructions were clear and the putty was super fun to mold.
Sophie Cannon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAsVQ_0fJIUUy300
Don't my teeth look nice? The putty hardened in about thirty minutes, ready to send back to the lab.
Sophie Cannon

Fast-forward a week and my trays and the gel arrived in the mail safe and sound, with a new set of directions for use. The gel is easy to apply into the trays, and they obviously fit seamlessly, since they were perfect impressions of my teeth. The rest was very straightforward, but I will note that the taste of the gel was actually pretty pleasant and didn’t make me gag or over-salivate like I have with Whitestrips.

Be warned, like with any whitening, there may be temporary white spots on your teeth, but those will fade in a few hours. Also, if you have any dental work, implants or other non-natural and non-porous materials in your mouth, these will not whiten. I learned that, as the skinny sliver of fake-tooth in my center gap did not lift like the rest of my teeth, so if you plan to whiten your teeth, consider doing so before dental work so everything matches.

The moment of truth came after just three whitening sessions, as seen in the before and after below. Since I didn’t have too many stains to begin with, I was left with pretty white chompers after these few sessions. The best part? Now that I have the custom trays and the gel, I can whiten whenever I see stains start to come back, without needing to call up the dentist again.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yu8Qz_0fJIUUy300
While I did have minimal stains to start, I can see a noticeable whitening effect after just three session.
Sophie Cannon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZeDT_0fJIUUy300
While I did have minimal stains to start, I can see a noticeable whitening effect after just three session.
Sophie Cannon

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Long nails may not be as hygienic as you think: report

Long nails may make a fashion statement, but there are microorganisms lurking underneath that can cause potential infections, according to a recent USA Today report. "The longer the nail, the more surface area there is for microorganisms to adhere," said Jeffrey Kaplan, a biology professor at American University. "Studies have...
SKIN CARE
WebMD

Rise and Shine: A Carefully Considered Morning Ritual That Can Brighten Your Day

Raelle Brown is a powerful voice for many – for women of color, for women with eczema, and for anyone needing a role model with strength and self-assurance. A video producer in the Philadelphia area, Raelle uses her communication skills and her deep compassion to help others through her popular Instagram account, @wokewithinskin, as well as her blog. How does she get ready to be at her best each morning, even when dealing with a difficult skin flare-up? Here, she shares her strategies, from both health/beauty and emotional perspectives.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ada#Copeland Dental Group
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
Family Handyman

The Best Countertop Paint and Refinishing Kits

Update your kitchen or bathroom with one of these countertop paint or refinishing kits. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Doctors reveal likely cause of mysterious child hepatitis as 11 need urgent transplant

At least 111 cases of sudden hepatitis in children have now been identified in Britain, doctors have revealed amid “increasing” evidence the problem is linked to adenoviruses. The UK Health Security Agency said it cannot rule out other possible causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating, but that an adenovirus has been identified in 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested. In Britain, cases have reached 81 in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority of patients under five years old. No children in the UK have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Axios Charlotte

Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  When Rebekah Davidson moved in to her new home, she knew one closet would need some work to make it functional. The story: She called the pros at California Closets to maximize the small space (we’re talking just 12 square feet), and the results are impressive. […] The post Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy