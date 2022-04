In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Steffy comes out of her coma. Read about it, and watch the preview. After trying to shoot Steffy to keep her quiet about what she did to Brooke, it was her own son that interceded and was shot. Sheila and Steffy were horrified as they watched Finn die right in front of them. To stop Steffy from calling 911, Sheila then shot Steffy!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO