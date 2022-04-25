ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Father speaks out after daughter dies from alcohol poisoning, grandma and mother arrested

By Anum Siddiqui
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emery Queen got the call no parent should ever have to get on Thursday, April 24. His young daughter, China Record, had died from alcohol poisoning.

“We’re all hurting,” said Queen, Record’s father.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is currently investigating the four-year-old’s homicide.

The police say Record’s grandma and mother are responsible for her death. According to the police, Roxanne Record, the grandma, allegedly forced China to consume an almost full bottle of whiskey while Kadjah Record, the mother, watched.

Police say China was allegedly given alcohol as a punishment.

Kadjah Record, 28, and Roxxane Record, 53. Photos courtesy of BRPD.
“Just a doll, an angel, and it’s hard,” said Queen. “She has siblings and it’s going to affect them.”

China is the fourth child this year to be killed in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD says its a trend that has to stop.

“The fact that happened is a problem right,” said L’Jean Mckneely, a spokesperson for BRPD. “There are avenues that you could take if you don’t want to be a parent anymore. There are many different layers, many different groups that offer help.”

Photos courtesy of Emery Queen.
Queen is left to figure out a way to bury his baby girl.

“Anyone from Roxxane or Kadjah’s family want to reach out to me so we can get something together, I would appreciate that,” he said.

He has one message to all parents.

“If you have a son or daughter, love on them tonight as much as you possibly can,” said Queen.

Queen is raising money for the funeral expenses. Donate here .

