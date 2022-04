It may be hard for fans of the Comedy Central series 'Tosh.O' to believe, but the famed show highlighting ridiculous internet videos debuted nearly 13 years ago. For many, that was their first taste of Daniel Tosh's sense of humor, and led them to discover that he wasn't just a host, but also a touring comedian. Since 'Tosh.O' caught on, Tosh has delivered three stand-up specials to the usual acclaim from fans and groans from critics. After taking most of the pandemic off, Tosh is ready to hit the road again with a new hour of comedy, including a one night only stop in Portland, Maine at Merrill Auditorium in September.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO