Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘court date’ scam

A Florida sheriff is inviting homeowners to attend shooting classes so they can better target burglars and “save the taxpayers money”.Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke out after a resident fired at a would-be robber during a spate of break-ins in Pace, near Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle, last Wednesday.Several residents phoned 911 to report a suspect was jumping over fences and breaking into homes, and deputies set up perimeter around the area, Mr Johnson said.Deputies eventually caught up with the suspect, Brandon J. Harris, 32, inside another home. As they broke through a door he was trying...
