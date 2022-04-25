ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

5 Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

By Keri Gans
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome studies suggest that this popular medicinal herb could have a range of health benefits, including reducing stress. Every other day there seems to be a new herb on the market with health claims beyond belief; and I'm usually one of the first to roll my eyes. I also admit that...

health.usnews.com

shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Stress Hormone#Africa#Herbal Medicine#Indian
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Good News—Science Says That Eating Chocolate Really Does Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

There are a handful of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly—but what about having a sweet tooth? While it doesn't sound likely, a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa extract supplements may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH

