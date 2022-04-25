ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The influence of personality on the risk of myocardial infarction in UK Biobank cohort

By Amelia D. DahlÃ©n
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonality is a strong determinant for several health-related behaviours and has been linked to the development of cardiovascular diseases. However, the reports of personality's mediating role have been inconsistent with no data available from large population-based cohorts. The study aimed to create proxies for the Big Five personality traits, extraversion, agreeableness,...

