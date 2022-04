Patents are one of the greatest assets in our society. Patents, however, are also constantly under attack. Patents are labeled by people that would like to use them (or use them for free) as impediments. In fact, whole studies have been produced by think tanks quantifying these costs. At the same time, these same studies have ignored the benefits of patents. Given that Tuesday is World Intellectual Property Day, it's a good day to reflect on those benefits.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO