Arcadia, FL

Case continued for woman accused in deadly crash at the Imagination Station Daycare playground

 2 days ago
The case involving an 18-year-old accused of killing a preschooler after her car crashed through a playground in Arcadia on March 16 has been continued.

Kiara Morant was expected back in court on Monday, April 25, 2022. However, because she had previously hired a public defender, Morant's case has been continued for May 3 for a docket signing.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Kiara Morant was driving when she lost control of her Jeep Cherokee, crashing through the fence of a preschool playground where Maleeena Valdez, 4, was playing. Valdez was killed; a 5-year-old also in the playground was also hurt.

She faces two counts of driving with no driver’s license involving serious injury or death, a felony, with a bond set at $200,000.

Morant was originally arrested for driving without a license on Wednesday night after her car crashed into the Imagination Station Daycare playground in DeSoto County.

Morant's criminal history includes one count of petty theft and possession of nicotine products or dispensing devices by a minor.

