Effects of whole-body vibration on neuropathic pain and the relationship between pain and spasticity in persons with spinal cord injury

By Marlon L. Wong
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Whole-body vibration (WBV) appears to modulate reflex hyperexcitability and spasticity. Due to common underlying neural mechanisms between spasticity and neuropathic pain, WBV may also reduce chronic pain after spinal cord injury (SCI). Our objective was to determine whether there are dose-related changes in pain following WBV and to examine the relationships...

#Neuropathic Pain#Chronic Pain#Spinal Cord Injury#Eff#Spasticity#Wbv#Sci#Npsi#Ppd
