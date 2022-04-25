ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland leads the nation in new foreclosure filings

By John Kosich
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUWdj_0fJIO6l000

New numbers out show the nation’s foreclosure rate is on the rise with Ohio one of the states with the sharpest increase and Cleveland number one among all major cities.

ATTOM, parent company to RealtyTrac, the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, released its Q1 2022 U.S.Foreclosure Market Report. It found nationwide one in 1,795 housing units had a foreclosure filing in the first quarter, while in Ohio the number was nearly double that with 1 in 991 housing units, which was third highest in the nation behind Illinois and New Jersey.

Among U.S. cities with populations over 200,000, Cleveland led the way with 1 in 535 housing units.

Across the country foreclosures in March were up 181% from a year ago. A major factor is the ending last August of the federal moratorium on foreclosures leaving homeowners who paused payments over the pandemic to deal with overdue payments.

"During the pandemic, a lot of Federal Government programs aimed at making sure that the economy stayed strong have gone away and a lot of experts are saying that in particular is the reason that we're seeing the spike in foreclosures,” said Michael Goldberg, of Case Western’s Weatherhead School of Management.

Another major factor he said hitting struggling homeowners right now is simply inflation.

“Folks that are paying more at the pump or at the grocery store for groceries and gas to get themselves to work are having to make very hard decisions about where scarce dollars will go towards and they’re running behind on their mortgage payments."

Unfortunately, the way the Federal Reserve looks to bring inflation into check is by raising interest rates which cause yet another problem for some struggling homeowners.

"Certainly for those folks that may be able to refinance their mortgage and get lower rates and thus a lower monthly payment that ship has sailed and it's likely going to be a while until we see lower rates,” Goldberg said.

Another factor to watch in the future he said as those interest rates rise is the impact of that on those who financed with Adjustable Rate Mortgages or ARMs.

"That also perhaps not at this moment but as we move further into 2022 while folks rates are rising it's going to cost them more and that could impact foreclosures even more significantly."

A total of 50,759 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in Q1 2022, up 67% from the previous quarter and up 188% from a year ago.

"Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government's moratorium, and the CFPB's enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. "But even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in Q1 2020, the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic.”

Comments / 5

Tracci H
2d ago

Constant and sharp increases in property tax is pricing alot of people, especially the elderly and disabled, out of their homes. People on fixed incomes in general. It's not always about bought what you couldn't afford... more about being "taxed out".

Reply
2
keith hurley
2d ago

the judges don't care. they are perfectly content throwing old people, family's, veterans out of their homes because "that's the law".

Reply
3
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cleveland, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Mortgage#Attom#Realtytrac#Market Report#Federal Government#Case Western
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
deseret.com

U.S. home mortgage rates up again, but 5.11% isn’t a peak

Government-backed mortgage giant Freddie Mac reports average interest rates for U.S. home loans are still on the rise and are now at 5.11%, according to a report released Thursday. And it’s a trend that looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Here’s the news: In a note accompanying...
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine signs property tax bill that could cost schools

Closing the deal: Gov. Mike DeWine gave a gift to commercial property owners and developers Thursday when he signed House Bill 126, which will blunt school districts’ ability to challenge their property values at county boards of revision. Laura Hancock reports that in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, an estimate shows potentially 80% of its wins at the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision could be lost once it goes into effect. Losses in commercial revenue will be passed onto homeowners and other commercial property owners with fairly established values.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy