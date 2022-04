Jack Frost’s resilience continues midspring in Upper Michigan, as a wintry airmass brings scattered snow and subfreezing temperatures to the region through at least midweek. A scattered mix of rain and snow in the U.P. Monday night transition to full on snow showers west through east into Tuesday morning as the frigid air continues to fill the region. Snow totals Monday night through Wednesday can range from 1-5″, with the highest totals along the NW wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P. Adjust driving speed as needed due to slushy conditions and icy patches on the roads. In addition, local river flooding plus icy patches are possible in areas of Houghton, Baraga, Marquette and Iron counties.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO