ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Special TX Constitution Election

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 2 days ago

Early voting in Tom Green County will open today, with regular. voting on...

www.kksa-am.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Early Voting#Property Taxes
Reform Austin

Greg Abbott’s Inspection Stunt Cost Billions

A state could do a lot with $4.2 billion. Governor Greg Abbott spent it on a series of border inspections that turned up exactly zero drug smugglers, human traffickers, or undocumented immigrants. In one of his latest schemes to appear to be a border security maven, Abbott ordered the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Mail-in voter registration deadlines coming up in 21 states

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Mail-in voter registration deadlines coming up in 21 states. Election spotlight—Texas Attorney General Republican primary runoff. #FridayTrivia: What percentage of Americans live in a Solid Democratic or Republican county?. Mail-in voter registration deadlines coming up in...
TEXAS STATE
WAND TV

Bill targeting expanded voting rights re-introduced by U.S. Dems

WASHINGTON (WAND) - A bill expanding voting rights has been re-introduced by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and other lawmakers. Duckworth and 12 Democratic senators have re-introduced the Pre-Registration of Voters Everywhere (PROVE) Act, which would expand voter registration efforts across the nation and improve American citizens' participation in the democratic process, per a release from Duckworth's office.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy