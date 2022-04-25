ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Former Football Coach In Washington State Goes In Front Of U.S. Supreme Court Monday

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) – A former Washington state football coach who lost his job for praying on the field...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 3

Clueless
2d ago

Well, maybe he will win and that will prompt everyone, from every religion, to demand the same. There will be pre and post game prayers to the The God of Hinduism, Taoism, Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Sikhism, Baháʼí Faith, Confucianism, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, Evangelicalism, or the 12,000 + other Gods people worship? My cluelessness continues…🙄🤷🤔

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Bremerton, WA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Football Coach#The Supreme Court#Ap Photo J
Jeremy Beren

State Supreme Court dismisses Prop 307 initiative in victory for wealthiest Arizonans

Doug Ducey at the 2022 Legislative Forecast Luncheon. The tax cuts he signed are set to benefit the richest Arizonans for years to come.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — Working families and public education proponents are among the many Arizona activists feeling enraged Friday in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that strikes Proposition 307 from the November 2022 ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Is Full of Questions as Justices Consider Case of Praying Football Coach

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Monday in what has become known as the “praying football coach case.” Stylized as Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the case pits one man’s desire to exercise his personal religious beliefs against a school district’s efforts protect its students from religious coercion; in legal terms, it’s the latest example of Free Exercise Clause versus the Establishment Clause. During oral arguments, the justice traded seemingly hypotheticals, attempting to tease out which facts in the underlying dispute might be most impactful for the ultimate verdict.
BREMERTON, WA
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
bloomberglaw.com

Unvaccinated Air Force Reserve Colonel Rejected by Supreme Court

A divided U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene on behalf of an Air Force Reserve officer who was relieved of his command after saying he wouldn’t get vaccinated against Covid-19 for religious reasons. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Dunn was seeking to avoid being shifted to the Individual Ready Reserve, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Democratic insiders predict 'doom' in November

Democratic insiders are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their party's chances of avoiding disaster in the November midterm elections, The New York Times reported Saturday. "Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?" one Democratic strategist asked a Times reporter. Jim Kessler of the center-left think tank Third Way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

Lawmakers, leaders react to news of Orrin Hatch’s death

News of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s death on Saturday spread quickly through the many dignitaries and other state and federal officials with whom Hatch had brushed shoulders over his many years of service. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the news broke his heart. "Abby and I are so...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy