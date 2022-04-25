ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light rain Tuesday in New York City; highs in mid-60s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green scattered showers will arrive Tuesday morning, turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon before another round of light rain moves in Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning patchy fog, brief shower, turning mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 65. Lows near 48.

WEDNESDAY: Blend of sun and clouds, windy. Highs near 57. Lows near 39.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, windy. Highs near 56. Lows near 42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. Highs near 61. Lows near 49.

WEEKEND: Below-average temps, pleasant and cool. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.

