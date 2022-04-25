ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore the Liberia of today

From a famous vlogger to a writer, academic and restaurateur,...

The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Somalia is still fragile: what the new African Union mission can do to help stabilise it

The African Union Mission in Somalia – AMISOM – has ended its 15-year political and military experiment in post-conflict state building. On 1 April 2022, a shift took place as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) came into being. The transition’s mission is to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country.
East African Community Agrees On Regional Force To Try To End Congo Unrest

The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed to set up a regional military force to try to end decades of bloodshed caused by militant activity in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya said. Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation's largest peacekeeping...
China, South Korea Protest Over Japanese PM's Offering to War Dead

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent on Thursday a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, and several political leaders visited it in person, drawing condemnation from neighbouring China and South Korea. The shrine honours 2.5 million war dead including 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted...
Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

The world faces a "human catastrophe" from a food crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass has said. He told the BBC that record rises in food prices would push hundreds of millions people into poverty and lower nutrition, if the crisis continues. The World...
US warns against China military presence in Solomon Islands

US officials visiting the strategic Solomon Islands on Friday warned of serious repercussions if China were to establish a permanent military presence there after the Pacific nation signed a defence pact with Beijing. "If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a statement.
Meet Vietnam, America’s most undervalued partner in the Indo-Pacific

The geopolitical map is being radically redrawn as the Ukraine war enters its third month. The United States and its Western allies seem on track for long-term isolation of the Kremlin. NATO is ramping up its readiness posture and will likely soon have two new members in the form of Finland and Sweden. And there’s no doubt that President Joe Biden’s overdue National Security Strategy will feature Moscow much more than originally planned.
