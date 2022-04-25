ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Don’t Put June Ambrose in a Box

By Charlotte Cowles, @charlottecowles
thecut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Ambrose made her name as the visionary behind some of the best-known hip-hop music videos of the early ’90s. (That famous blow-up suit that Missy Elliott wore in “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”? It was Ambrose’s idea.) She went on to work as a creative director and costume designer for...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Goes Sporty-Sleek in Red Anime Sweatsuit and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa relaxes casually. The “Levitating” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that, on the first slide, showed the pop star sitting on a couch while wearing a sporty-chic look while off her tour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) For the outfit, Lipa donned a red jacket that had an anime graphic printed across the front with a high neckline and a silver zipper up...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Missy Elliott
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Impromptu Bathroom Shoots Are Back

Tracee Ellis Ross’s spur-of-the-moment bathroom photoshoots made for a pleasant distraction during lockdown – and much to our delight, they’ve made a return to her Instagram feed. Ross, who’s currently promoting the series finale of ABC’s Black-ish, took a moment out of her jam-packed schedule to praise Bottega Veneta’s recently appointed creative director, Matthieu Blazy, for his ability to make clothes “that allow me to feel like a billion bucks”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Put June Ambrose
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

NBA Youngboy’s message on Instagram has fans worried for him

NBA Youngboy recently posted a message to his Instagram story that has fans worried about both his physical and mental health. NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.
NBA
Footwear News

Nike’s Shoe Box Bags Just Dropped on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike quietly released its Shoe Box bag yesterday in three colorways and a majority of the styles have sold out. However, there is still one more colorway of the bag that’s available for retail. Available on the SNKRS app at the time of publication is the black and royal blue colorway of the bag. Other styles that were available yesterday were the red and white makeup and the black and red iteration but...
APPAREL
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy