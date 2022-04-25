ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Liz Weston: Tweak your tech settings to protect your privacy

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much of our sensitive personal data is being tracked and sold that trying to protect our privacy can seem like a pointless exercise. We can disable the location tracking on phone apps only to find new apps stalking us the next time we check. We can turn off personalized advertising...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Hackers successfully duped Google, Apple, and others into giving up user data

The tactic is considered the newest tool cybercriminals use to steal people's personal information for financial gain. Major tech companies were duped into turning over the personal data of their users. The companies involved include Google, Apple, Twitter, Discord, and others. The data was handed over to cybercriminals in response...
PUBLIC SAFETY
technewstoday.com

How to Stop Sharing Location?

Sharing your location with your friends and family is fun, but there can be underlying risks if you’re not careful about it. Having your location shared can give way to potential online threats and stalkers and can interfere with your privacy. So, if you want to keep yourself or...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Consumer Privacy#Data Mining#Privacy Rights#Tech
Vice

Facebook Doesn’t Know What It Does With Your Data, Or Where It Goes: Leaked Document

Facebook is facing what it describes internally as a “tsunami” of privacy regulations all over the world, which will force the company to dramatically change how it deals with users’ personal data. And the “fundamental” problem, the company admits, is that Facebook has no idea where all of its user data goes, or what it’s doing with it, according to a leaked internal document obtained by Motherboard.
INTERNET
Android Central

Google Play's new data safety section starts rolling out today

Google has finally made the new data safety section in Google Play available starting today. The new section provides more transparency about what apps are doing with your data. It requires developers to provide information on why their apps are collecting data and whether these apps are shared with third...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
shefinds

This One Social Media App Is Putting Your Personal Data At Risk, According To Experts

Are there any apps out there as loved and hated as social media apps? Whether your personal brand of poison is Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram, you’ve surely heard about all of the ways these apps can use your data and invade your privacy. But do you actually know which one poses the biggest potential risk? You don’t have to delete every single social media app on your phone to live a safer online life, but knowing which apps to avoid can help retain your privacy as much as possible. This is the one social media app putting your personal data at risk, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Researchers want more transparency from social media companies

This article was originally featured on Undark. WITHIN DAYS of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, several social media companies took steps to reduce the circulation of Russian state-backed media and anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Meta (formerly Facebook), for example, said it took down about 40 accounts, part of a larger network that had already spread across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, and Russian social media. The accounts used fake personas, replete with profile pictures likely generated with artificial intelligence, posing as news editors, engineers, and scientists in Kyiv. The people behind the network also created phony news websites that portrayed Ukraine as a failed state betrayed by the West.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Mailchimp parent hit with lawsuit over cybersecurity 'negligence'

Intuit, the parent company of Mailchimp, is facing a lawsuit after a recent cybersecurity incident led to the theft of cryptocurrencies from a Trezor user. For the uninitiated, Mailchimp is one of the largest email marketing platforms, and Trezor is one of the world’s most popular hardware wallets for storing cryptocurrencies.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
Ryan Shannon

The Key Marketplaces to Sell Digital Products Online

Disclosure: This story contains affiliate links, from which I may earn a small commission. Are you considering making digital products? Have you already made some? The next step would be finding a marketplace that works for you and your products.
psychologytoday.com

Why Is Social Media So Enticing?

Social media offers a range of benefits, yet has the risk of becoming problematic. Social media users need to be aware of platform features that keep users using and coming back. We can become informed about these features and make informed choices. Enticing features include the use of variable ratio...
INTERNET
CNET

Amazon Astro's Data Protection Features Leave Privacy Experts Concerned

Amazon's home robot collects an enormous amount of personal data, rolling deeper into your house than the e-commerce giant's Ring cameras or Alexa voice assistants. The data collection raises questions about how secure the information is and who has access to it. What's next. The robot is currently sold by...
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Cybersecurity Mesh and Zero Trust: The Future of Data Privacy and Protection

Cybersecurity Mesh and Zero Trust: The Future of Data Privacy and Protection Making the move from centralized to decentralized cloud security. According to Gartner, ‘Cybersecurity Mesh’ is one of the top tech trends for 2022, and it predicts that “by 2024, organizations adopting a cybersecurity mesh approach will reduce the financial impact of individual security incidents by an average of 90 percent.”
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Telecoms firm hit by fake Google reviews blackmail scam

The owner of a telecoms company has criticised Google's response to his business being targeted by a blackmailer for suspicious reviews. Southampton-based circle.cloud received scores of fake one-star reviews followed by a request for payment to have them removed. Managing director Axel Molist Cordina said they had persisted despite the...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Google Search removal requests expanded to include personal contact information

Google has now expanded Google Search removal requests to include additional personally identifiable contact information, such as a person's phone number, email address, or physical address. Up until now, people have been able to request the removal of other certain sensitive information from Search, such as doxxing content -- which...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Handling Sensitive Data: A Primer

Consumers are increasingly insisting that their data be secured and managed properly. The regulatory environment is also becoming tougher, and business requirements are becoming increasingly complex. We’ll help you understand the various kinds of sensitive customer data and the regulations that apply to it. Depending on the type of data that is being stored in your system, different regulations apply to different regulations. Some types of personal information are governed by location-specific regulations. The same data can fall under the scope of multiple and multiple regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Lapsus$ hackers targeted T-Mobile source code in latest data breach

T-Mobile’s latest security incident — the seventh data breach in the past four years — was first revealed by security journalist Brian Krebs, who obtained a week’s worth of private chat messages between the core members of Lapsus$, a hacking and extortion group that gained notoriety in recent months after targeting tech giants Nvidia, Ubisoft and Okta. The messages obtained by Krebs were sent in a private Telegram channel during the week leading up to the arrests of the gang’s most active members in March. At least two Lapsus$ members — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were subsequently charged with multiple cyber offenses.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy