The UMass hockey team will play an outdoor game at Fenway Park as part of the run of outdoor events at the home of the Boston Red Sox in January, 2023. The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the NHL’s Winter Classic on the temporary rink that will be installed at the historic ballpark on Jan. 2. It’s the second time the NHL has played a game there.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO