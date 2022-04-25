ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) _ Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $54.8 million. The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $165M Of 5 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: General Electric, Warner Bros. Discovery, UPS, 3M and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Reuters

Snap warns inflation could hit revenue growth, forecasts higher users

(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast a rosy outlook for user growth on its Snapchat app, but said supply-chain disruptions and inflation could continue to hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell as much as 10% immediately after the results, but pared losses later on as investors digested the mixed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.9 million. The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Hawaii#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Wall Street#Bank Holding Company#Ap#Bank Of#Automated Insights
Benzinga

T-Mobile US: Q1 Earnings Insights

T-Mobile US TMUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 78.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same...
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) _ Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Germantown, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $234.2 million, or $1.97 per share, in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Solid Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Solid Biosciences SLDB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Solid Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norfolk Southern NSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACCO Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

ACCO Brands ACCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $31.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Texas Instruments TXN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Instruments beat estimated earnings by 7.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.18. Revenue was up $616.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77. Revenue was up $1.20 billion from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology SPOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spotify Technology reporting an EPS of $0.24. Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, -0.47% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

North American Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) _ North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $10.7 million. The Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Westinghouse Air Brake: Q1 Earnings Insights

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was up $97.00 million from...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy