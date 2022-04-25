ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘The Aviary’ review: riveting psychological cult thriller

By Jules Cabot
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Aviary promises a story of two women on the run from a cult leader who is “as seductive as he is controlling”. While this sounds like the plot of the sort of book you might pick up at the airport, or for a beach read, The Aviary is actually a...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino’s Girlfriends: From Diane Keaton To Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is a Hollywood acting legend whose resume is a long list of iconic roles. First bursting on the scene playing a heroin addict in 1971’s Panic in Needle Park, the 81-year-old Harlem native became a household name a year later with his turn as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and Heat are just a few of the huge hits that followed. He would go on to become the rare performer who achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Academy Award, two Tony awards and two Emmys. More recently, Al lent his talents to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and House of Gucci.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Malin Akerman
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cults#The Cult
TheWrap

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Film Review: New Doc Tells a Story We Already Know

The brief, brilliant career of Marilyn Monroe has haunted Hollywood for more than 50 years, her life and work and untimely death the subject of endless litigation and debate. A new Netflix documentary, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” dives back into the lurid lore surrounding Monroe, tapping into all too familiar themes of trauma and addiction before landing right back where it began.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Gaslit’ Review: Sean Penn & Julia Roberts’ Quirky Watergate Series Is Coen-Brothers-Esque

“Gaslit” has a funny way of recalling a dark moment in American history. It takes a step back and asks: what if Watergate was more of a Coen brothers farce than the tense, paranoid ‘70s thrillers that came after it? That air of absurdity, of eccentric morons making plans that were far from airtight, introduces the amusing disgust of this story. Playing with historical events in an intimate lens (and based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn”), “Gaslit” wonders what it might be like if complicit Attorney General John Mitchell just left his espionage checklist on the bedside for his wife Martha Mitchell to see, or that when the involved criminals were questioned by authorities, most of them clammed up like pre-teens caught smoking. It’s a striking tonal approach, and while it’s not assembled dramatically or comedically to hit you in the gut, “Gaslit” does humanize the events, and finds a new way to make them compelling.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The End Of The Whole Mess: Nightmares & Dreamscapes' Fourth Episode Delivers A Calm Apocalypse

If there’s one macro disappointment with the terrific 2006 series Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From The Stories of Stephen King, it’s that most of the writers and directors working on the short-lived program were newcomers when it came to adapting the work of the titular author. The show might have had a whole different profile if it had enlisted the filmmakers responsible for some of the best King-related productions to make the über-faithful episodes – be it George A. Romero, Rob Reiner, Frank Darabont, Tobe Hooper, or Mick Garris (it’s worth noting that Garris was producing his own anthology at the time, Masters Of Horror, which had two episodes directed by Hooper).
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't be thrown off by these two nearly identical shots of Doja Cat making her Coachella performance debut! Stay stage left and 'show us what it's like to know the differences in these live performance pics!. Singing and performing some of your favorite Doja hits, the American rapper and songwriter...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

aespa debut new song ‘Life’s Too Short’ at Coachella 2022

Aespa made their debut appearance at Coachella last night (April 23) and debuted a brand new song called ‘Life’s Too Short’ during their set. The SM Entertainment girl group are now the third K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 at last weekend’s edition of the event.
MUSIC
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy