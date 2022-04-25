At Least One Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Rt. 38

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harrington Wednesday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on Route 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound Route 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Road. At the same time, police say a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Road. The truck driver reportedly failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, causing the Jetta to hit the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO