Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue expectations

April 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co beat quarterly revenue expectations on Monday, helped by higher prices and a rebound in demand for its sodas at theaters and restaurants.

Adjusted revenue rose 16% to $10.5 billion in the first quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.83 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)