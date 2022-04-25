Why Erytech Pharma Are Shares Moving Higher Today

Click here to read the full article. After setting sales records in 2021, Skechers is seeing more encouraging results this year. The comfort-focused footwear brand reported earnings on Tuesday for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Skechers reported quarterly sales of $1.82 billion, up 26.8% from last year. Net earnings for the first quarter were $121.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77, up 22.2% year over year. Both sales and earnings exceeded expectations from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, which predicted revenues of $1.69 billion and earnings per share of $0.72. Skechers’ shares were up over 4% in after hours...

