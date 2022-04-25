ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Apple May Skip Issuing Guidance On Q2 Earnings Call — And Not Talk About China Risks

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPhk4_0fJI7kD500

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: APPL) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Thursday after the close.

To Be Thin On Details? If there is no significant improvement in the resumption of production in China before the earnings call, Cupertino may not release third-quarter guidance, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet.

Neither will the company explain how to diversify the risk of concentration of production in China, the TFI Securities analyst said. He is of the view the company cannot adequately explain it, given the limited time on the earnings call.

Apple hasn't been giving a quarterly outlook ever since the iPhone maker withdrew its previously issued guidance for the March quarter of 2020 amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFO Luca Maestri, however, is expected to provide directional insights, based on the assumption that the COVID-19 impact does not worsen from what the company was then projecting for the quarter.

Why It's Important: Apple's production base, especially for introductory creations, are almost entirely found in China, Kuo said last week. When COVID-19 struck in 2020, Apple began evaluating sites elsewhere but this plan did not move beyond a proposal stage, he added.

"However, after the recent lockdowns in China, to diversify supply chain management risks, building NPI sites in non-China is no longer a proposal but an action plan," the analyst said.

Some Apple suppliers which faced disruptions due to a resurgence in infections include Mac assembler Quanta Computer, Pegatron and Compal.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), an iPhone assembler widely known as Foxconn, however, has been relatively immune.

Apple shares closed Friday's session down 2.78% at $161.79, according to Benzinga Pro data

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo

Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy

Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#Foxconn#Apple Inc Lrb#Tfi Securities#Iphone#Npi
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Stocks slammed as Dow tumbles 809 points, Nasdaq 3.9%

U.S. stocks closed at the lows of the session on Tuesday as technology stocks paced the broad declines with the Nasdaq Composite off 3.9%. Inflation fears, slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates creating the perfect storm for investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Slump on China Covid, Rate Worries, Twitter May Talk to Musk, Tesla, AT&T and Week Ahead In Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, April 25:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump On China Covid Worries, Fed Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while the dollar soared and oil prices retreated sharply, as investors pulled back from risk markets amid a renewal of Covid restrictions in China and concerns over the impact on consumer demand from the Federal Reserve's hawkish inflation stance.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy