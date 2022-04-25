ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Group's Ellis: Central bankers will have to put rates into the ‘pain zone‘ to combat inflation

Cover picture for the articleMan Group CEO Luke Ellis gives his take on the...

CNBC

Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government may act to stabilize the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Poorer people trust the ECB less, study finds

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Poorer households trust the European Central Bank less, particularly in countries where income inequality is greater, an ECB study showed on Wednesday. The ECB and many of the world’s other top central banks have come under fire for their policies of low interest rates and massive bond purchases over the past decade.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

If you think inflation's bad where you live, have a look at Russia

Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday suggested that policymakers "must have the possibility to lower the key rate faster." The World Bank has projected that Russian GDP will shrink by 11% this year, while the IMF on Tuesday projected a contraction of 8.5% in 2022 and a further 2.3% in 2023.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Russia Turns to BRICS for Sanctions Relief in Payment Systems

As Russia is still under the thumb of Western sanctions, it’s called for the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, Reuters writes. The sanctions have cut Russia off from the global system,...
ECONOMY

