Man Group's Ellis: Central bankers will have to put rates into the ‘pain zone‘ to combat inflation

The impending Russian debt default is likely to be one of the most difficult in history to resolve, Oxford Economics has said. It could even result in the US seizing the Russian central bank's frozen assets, the consultancy's Tatiana Orlova said. Russia still has a grace period in which to...
Official measures of producer and consumer prices in China rose in March by more than analysts expected, according to data released Monday. "Rising food and energy price inflation limits the space for the PBoC to cut interest rates, despite the rapidly worsening economy," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a note.
The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government may act to stabilize the...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Poorer households trust the European Central Bank less, particularly in countries where income inequality is greater, an ECB study showed on Wednesday. The ECB and many of the world’s other top central banks have come under fire for their policies of low interest rates and massive bond purchases over the past decade.
The Chinese yuan has tumbled by about 3% this month as the U.S. dollar strengthened, according to Wind Information. On Monday evening, the PBOC announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits by 1 percentage point to 8%, effective May 15. "This move serves as a...
Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
DUBAI – "Are we ready for the new world order?" The provocative title of the panel that lead off the ambitiously named World Government Summit here last week was framed to suggest that a new global order is emerging — and the world is not ready for it.
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
In a whiplash turn, oil has again sunk below $100 a barrel as fears of a COVID-19 lockdown in China's capital ease the global demand crunch. The international benchmark Brent...
Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday suggested that policymakers "must have the possibility to lower the key rate faster." The World Bank has projected that Russian GDP will shrink by 11% this year, while the IMF on Tuesday projected a contraction of 8.5% in 2022 and a further 2.3% in 2023.
The Russian war in Ukraine has sent the global cost of food and energy soaring, and costs are expected to remain elevated in the coming three years, the World Bank said in a grim economic forecast this week. The Washington-based institution said there is a risk that high commodity costs...
China's yuan was on track for its worst weekly drop since 2015 on Friday, as investors rushed back to the US. The offshore yuan, or renminbi, had fallen 2.4% over the week to 6.53 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. Rising US bond yields and worries about China's economy have...
Shielding those vulnerable to COVID-19, while allowing the virus to spread, largely unmitigated, through the rest of the population, would have failed according to a new modeling paper published today in PLOS Global Public Health by University of Bath scientists. Shielding strategies or "focused protection", as advocated for in the...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In Asia, the size of a country's foreign reserves is a source of pride. No conversation on economics is possible without someone boasting about how large their nation's hoard of foreign currency is.
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
As Russia is still under the thumb of Western sanctions, it’s called for the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, Reuters writes. The sanctions have cut Russia off from the global system,...
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it was worth considering taking steps to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods given the "desirable effects" such a move could have on lowering U.S. inflation, which has hit 40-year highs this year. "We want to do...
