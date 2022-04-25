ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DMPD: 2 sisters reported missing have been found safe

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said two young girls who were reported missing Sunday night have been found safe. Police tweeted that 7-year-old Nyakhor Guang and her sister, 11-year-old...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

13-year-old Des Moines girl found safe

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has announced that a 13-year-old girl has been located safe in Altoona. According to police, Yalena “Star” Moore, of Des Moines, walked out of Parkview Middle School Tuesday shortly after school started and had not been seen since. Police said...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officer helps save missing girls

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department honored Officer Ward Wednesday for helping save two missing kids. The department says he spent Sunday night into Monday morning searching for two sisters who are 7 and 11 years old, eventually bringing them home safely in the Union Park neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two sisters were charged after police say they left their mother on the floor for at least four days. Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, were each charged with dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury. According to an arrest affidavit:. Beverly and...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Couple Found on Roadside Charged with Child Endangerment

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
DES MOINES, IA
