ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

More than 100 people who went to the same high school now have brain tumors

By Caitlyn Shelton
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man who attended Colonia High School in New Jersey discovered more than 100 former students and staff members had been diagnosed with brain tumors, including his wife, his sister, and...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Omos Talks Having A Brain Tumor, How He Was An “Anomaly In The Medical World”

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character, Omos opened up about his medical history:. “My coach (in college) said to me, ‘I don’t know who this guy is, but it seems like he’s a very high up guy on the campus. I want you to look at his email.’ So I read it and he just stated that, ‘Hey, I noticed that one of your guys has a tumor by the side of his face. He has a pituitary tumor and needs to get checked out ASAP.’ I’m reading this email, like, ‘No way, I am fine.’ I looked at my coaches and I said, ‘I don’t think I have anything but hey, I’m gonna do it just so I can have peace of mind.’ The next Wednesday they set up an MRI appointment. The MRI takes about a couple of days (to come back). That following Monday, I came to practice. I go to the trainer’s room. They said to go upstairs to the coach’s office. I walked into the coach’s office and there was the President of the University and all the doctors from the office were there. They said, ‘So this is an MRI right here of your brain. Do you see that little speck right there? You have a brain tumor. We don’t know whether it’s benign or it’s a cancerous tumor, and we’re going to have to figure out how to deal with this.’”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Charleston Press

“She is finally here and just ready to live her life,” newborn spent year and a half in hospital due to series of serious health problems, cardiac surgery and ventilator support, finally goes home

Premature born babies often experience a series of health problems and they face higher the risk of death or serious disability. While the medicine is constantly improving and those risks are now lower compared to past years, in some cases doctors simply are not able to do much resulting with long-term disabilities in babies or even death.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Colonia High School#Newsnation
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ABC News

2-year-old goes home after spending entire life hospitalized

A 2-year-old girl who spent the first two years of her life in the hospital is back home with her parents and younger brother in California. It was a joyous homecoming for Addy Smith, who left the hospital on April 5 after 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Terminally ill mother told she ‘looks too good to have cancer’ by trolls

A terminally ill mother-of-three has shared her experience of receiving cruel abuse from strangers online who have accused her of looking “too good” to be suffering.On 10 May 2021, Jemma McGowan was told she had just one year to live after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 ovarian cancer on 9 February the same year. The harrowing diagnosis came just weeks after the birth of her third child, Betty.Since then she has been documenting her battle with cancer on Instagram, which has opened her up to a torrent of abusive messages from users who claim she is “faking” her illness.The...
CANCER
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy