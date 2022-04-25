ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Meet Lori Clay and Erik Olson, members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department bike team

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 2 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — They’re pedaling paramedics.

Lori Clay and Erik Olson are on the bike team with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

“This is just a cool thing to do with the fire department,” Olson said.

You’ll see them cruising around at major events, packed with people.

“Most of the time we’re on our bikes up and down. I drive just patrolling, listening for calls,” Clay said.

When the emergency call comes in, they kick it into high gear.

“If it’s a big event, then the engine and rescue have a hard time getting through traffic,” Clay said.

The bike is equipped to respond to any call. They carry everything from bandages to an AED.

Orange County Fire Rescue Department bike team (WFTV.com News Staff)

“We can do everything that you could do in a rescue,” Clay said.

The bikes provide better mobility, cutting down their response time.

“We can get there as fast as possible. Beat the engine or rescue into the call, and a lot of times we are there, minutes ahead of them,” Olson said.

Minutes matter during an emergency.

“If we can get there quicker than the engine and saving a life may happen a little bit sooner,” Clay said.

Orange County Fire Rescue Department bike team (WFTV.com News Staff)

