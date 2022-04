WAYNE, Neb. -- Sophomore Abbey Kurmel captured individual medalist honors helping Wayne State to a second place finish at the three-day 2022 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Sunday at Paradise Pointe in Smithville, Missouri. The Wildcats posted a three-day total of 993, trailing only Augustana at 940 in the team race.

