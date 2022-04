Several Superstars from team blue will be in the area for Monday Night Raw on April 25, 2022, according to a new report. WWE is currently in the process of unifying several of its championships and even though the brand split is still in effect, the lines have been blurred quite often in 2022. The next titles to be merged will be the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships as Randy Orton and Riddle take on The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO