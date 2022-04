The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Ottawa Senators or Anaheim Ducks. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than a week remaining in the regular season and the NHL postseason just around the corner, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO