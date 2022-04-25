‘Played with his heart and soul.’ Kentucky Special Olympics athlete dies after crash

A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police.

The collision happened at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road near Aiken Road in Versailles, police said. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police said the driver of one of the vehicles was killed.

A driver of another vehicle was also sent to the hospital, according to police.

The victim is Eric Klette, 40, of Florence, according to the Woodford County Coroner’s office. He’s been sent to the Frankfort Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“Eric was such a loyal friend,” Elizabeth Noel wrote in a post on Facebook. “He always played with his heart and soul on the court. Eric never stopped cracking jokes and truly cared about his teammates.”

A spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky confirmed in a statement that a Special Olympics athlete was killed in the accident. The spokesperson said Klette was going home from a soccer tournament, where he wasn’t playing but was supporting friends.

“All of us in the Special Olympics Kentucky family are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of athlete Eric Klette yesterday in an auto accident as he returned home from a soccer tournament in Versailles,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eric’s family and all of the coaches and athletes who knew and loved him,” the statement read.