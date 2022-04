What happens when two wheeling and dealing NFL general managers at each end of Interstate 45? It means a trade between the two are likely to happen in the 2022 NFL draft. According to Cynthia Frelund from NFL.com, who evaluated “win-win” trade scenarios for the draft, one scenario that would behoove both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys would be for the two Texas teams to swap first-rounders and a little more on day one of the draft.

