Education, not mandates

Thank you, Fred Malo, for your letter about Comanche 3. After reading it, I went online and read more. Then I sent an email letter to our senators about it, too. Things like that are so important to be educated about. We all have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help control more climate change. At least, those of us who have any intelligence. We have to save our earth — it’s the only one we have.

ASPEN, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO