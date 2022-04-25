Education, not mandates

Children play at Clayton Early Learning in Denver as Gov. Jared Polis signs into a law a new free universal preschool program. | Erica Meltzer / Chalkbeat. Starting next year, every Colorado 4-year-old will have a chance to attend preschool at no cost to their parents, under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Jared Polis.
DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, the state wants to reward you with a little extra in your pocket. The state government announced Monday it would be giving eligible Coloradans a $400 rebate sometime this summer. “People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and...
We are a family that has lived in Glenwood a long time. We are passionate about Glenwood Springs. What has happened in the last few years — over 20% growth the last two years — truly breaks our hearts. How can a city council approve hundreds and hundreds...
Let's start this off with something you probably already knew, it ain't cheap. I have one kid and know the struggle of making ends meet, even on two full time incomes. Every dollar counts and we've had to cut back on some stuff here and there and more recently, that isn't even enough.
We all require a certain amount of money each month to pay for normal living expenses, and in recent months, that amount has gotten much higher. Whether at the pump or the grocery store, Americans are being hit with a severe case of sticker shock. The consumer price index rose...
Thank you, Fred Malo, for your letter about Comanche 3. After reading it, I went online and read more. Then I sent an email letter to our senators about it, too. Things like that are so important to be educated about. We all have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help control more climate change. At least, those of us who have any intelligence. We have to save our earth — it’s the only one we have.
It is clear that Biden must act to phase out oil and gas leasing on public lands, including in Colorado. While leasing reforms — and reductions in leased acreage — are a step in the right direction, the climate crisis demands that we take bolder action. To stymie the worst impacts of climate change and reduce warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency has underscored that there can be no new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure from here on out.
