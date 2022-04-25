ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Education, not mandates

Aspen Daily News
 2 days ago

Robert Barrett of Grand Junction wants to be a food policeman (“Hot dogs are a crime,”...

www.aspendailynews.com

KKTV

Millions of Coloradans to get $400 tax rebate this summer

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, the state wants to reward you with a little extra in your pocket. The state government announced Monday it would be giving eligible Coloradans a $400 rebate sometime this summer. “People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and...
Aspen Daily News

Don’t trap us, vote yes on B

We are a family that has lived in Glenwood a long time. We are passionate about Glenwood Springs. What has happened in the last few years — over 20% growth the last two years — truly breaks our hearts. How can a city council approve hundreds and hundreds...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Save our only earth

Thank you, Fred Malo, for your letter about Comanche 3. After reading it, I went online and read more. Then I sent an email letter to our senators about it, too. Things like that are so important to be educated about. We all have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help control more climate change. At least, those of us who have any intelligence. We have to save our earth — it’s the only one we have.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Transition from fossil fuels

It is clear that Biden must act to phase out oil and gas leasing on public lands, including in Colorado. While leasing reforms — and reductions in leased acreage — are a step in the right direction, the climate crisis demands that we take bolder action. To stymie the worst impacts of climate change and reduce warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency has underscored that there can be no new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure from here on out.
COLORADO STATE

