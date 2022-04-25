ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed, four others injured after shooting at party in Lafayette

By Andrew Smith
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE — Two people were killed and four others were injured after shots were fired during a fight at a large block party early Sunday morning in Lafayette, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers found two men who were dead when they were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Phipps Court, according to a press release from the department. Officers also found several shell casings inside and outside of an apartment.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office identified the men who died as Tommy Marshall, 33, and Edward Roberson, 29. Both deaths were determined to be homicides.

As of Monday afternoon, police say two of the four men who were injured are still hospitalized.

Several apartments and vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.

More than 100 people were in the area for the block party, according to the release.

One person has been arrested on charges of carrying a handgun without a license and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. Police said Monday the extent of the suspect's involvement is still under investigation, but he was on Phipps Court and had a gun at the time of the shooting.

WRTV does not name suspects unless formal charges are filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-807-1200 or report tips anonymously to the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

