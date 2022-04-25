ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Matthew & Kelly Stafford Back in Town to Fulfill Promise to Detroit

By Lisa Marie
Banana 101.5
 2 days ago
The Staffords were back in the Motor City this past weekend to see a promise they made to the people of Detroit become a reality. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to help break ground on an incredible new education center, a center...

