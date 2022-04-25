Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Much drier overnight humidities tonight will precede very dry humidities on Thursday as southwest winds strengthen and combine with high Haines. Critical conditions appear widespread Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains where elevated to locally critical conditions are possible. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, East Central Plains, West Central Highlands Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening and Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday afternoon and west northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 or 60 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Five to 10 hours of single digit humidities possible Thursday and 10-15 hours possible Friday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

