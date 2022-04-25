Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For...
Effective: 2022-04-27 23:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-27 20:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 821 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Nara Visa, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, AND 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in Far West Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-27 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Lake Meredith, or 22 miles west of Borger, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Potter and southeastern Moore Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Hansford; Lipscomb; Ochiltree A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beaver, southeastern Texas, northwestern Lipscomb, northeastern Hansford and northern Ochiltree Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1044 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Farnsworth, or 9 miles west of Perryton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Waka and Farnsworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at elevations above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches below 1000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Somerset County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to slushy roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-27 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas East central Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Pringle to 11 miles northwest of Sanford to 6 miles northwest of Four Way, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Morse, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, southeastern Dodge and northwestern Douglas Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, or 29 miles northwest of Omaha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nickerson around 925 PM CDT. Arlington around 940 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 14:34:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6 AM CHST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM ChST Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected, locally near 55 MPH through favored passes and canyons. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds and blowing dust may be hazardous to drivers on the roads.
Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, AND 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in Far West Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
Effective: 2022-04-27 21:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
Effective: 2022-04-27 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms producing wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM MDT through 10 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in the region may want to secure loose objects, and motorists should be prepared for sudden crosswinds if traveling near showers.
Effective: 2022-04-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For tonight for the Freeze Warning, widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. For Thursday night for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight, some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour. Many areas may again get down to freezing Thursday night.
Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett country from Friday afternoon through Friday evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore discouraged.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Much drier overnight humidities tonight will precede very dry humidities on Thursday as southwest winds strengthen and combine with high Haines. Critical conditions appear widespread Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains where elevated to locally critical conditions are possible. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, East Central Plains, West Central Highlands Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening and Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday afternoon and west northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 or 60 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Five to 10 hours of single digit humidities possible Thursday and 10-15 hours possible Friday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Pinetop-Lakeside, Shonto, Show Low, Tuba City, Valle, Whiteriver and Williams. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Comments / 0