Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT /1200 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water impacts the yards and a few homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic and along Floodwood Drive near the Michigamme River east of M-95. Approximately 6 inches of water is covering portions of County Road LG northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday /9:18 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. It is then forecast to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO