ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CLARK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Baker, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
County
Baker County, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHERN SHERMAN...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Meade SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST KANSAS CLARK MEADE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, FOWLER, MEADE, MINNEOLA, AND PLAINS CITY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Inland Nassau#Ga
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected with locally over 9 inches in higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis and Central Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057 Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 50. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise through Moderate reaching low Major mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 49.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 45.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 45.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 49.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT /1200 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water impacts the yards and a few homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic and along Floodwood Drive near the Michigamme River east of M-95. Approximately 6 inches of water is covering portions of County Road LG northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday /9:18 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. It is then forecast to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Continued flooding is expected until further notice. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For tonight for the Freeze Warning, widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. For Thursday night for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight, some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour. Many areas may again get down to freezing Thursday night.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy