Brantley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Clinch, Echols, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware;...

alerts.weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding; Quay; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HARDING NORTHERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT for northeastern and east central New Mexico.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Potter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern Potter and southeastern Moore counties until 1030 PM CDT.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHERN SHERMAN...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hutchinson, Moore, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hutchinson; Moore; Roberts SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS HUTCHINSON MOORE ROBERTS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BORGER, CODMAN, DUMAS, FOUR WAY, LORA, MASTERSON, AND MIAMI.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms producing wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Natrona Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM MDT through 11 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in the region may want to secure loose objects, and motorists should be prepared for sudden cross winds if traveling near showers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057 Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 50. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.5 Wed 9 pm 25.7 25.7 25.3 24.6 23.9
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For tonight for the Freeze Warning, widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. For Thursday night for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight, some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour. Many areas may again get down to freezing Thursday night.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett country from Friday afternoon through Friday evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore discouraged.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue slowly falling through early Thursday. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 04/07/1988. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

