Sutton County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Sutton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

City
Sonora, TX
County
Sutton County, TX
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carson; Potter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON AND NORTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hutchinson, Moore, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hutchinson; Moore; Roberts SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS HUTCHINSON MOORE ROBERTS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BORGER, CODMAN, DUMAS, FOUR WAY, LORA, MASTERSON, AND MIAMI.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHERN SHERMAN...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 14:34:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6 AM CHST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM ChST Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at elevations above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches below 1000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Somerset County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to slushy roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Florence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Florence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Continued flooding is expected until further notice. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Much drier overnight humidities tonight will precede very dry humidities on Thursday as southwest winds strengthen and combine with high Haines. Critical conditions appear widespread Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains where elevated to locally critical conditions are possible. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

